Bilawal stresses for following philosophy of Benazir Bhutto for ending ills of nation

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the problems and difficulties of the society and the state can be overcome if the philosophy of his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is applied in letter and spirit.



He said "It is need of the hour that issues and conflicts should be resolved through reciprocal reconciliation."

In his message issued on the occasion of 66th birthday of first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim World, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the PPP Chairman said that she was a great daughter of the country and she was the brighter face of the country.

"She had struggled for the peoples’ rights and enlightenment of the country till she breathed her last," he said and added "Since day one she entered practical politics, she was witch-hunted with adverse situations but she daringly braved every situation."

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the democratic system and an enlightened civil society was the mission of his mother.

He added that despite having public mandate twice in her life she was obstructed to rule over the country but she struggled for the empowerment of democratic institutions, supremacy of the constitution, harmonious relations among the Centre and the provinces, welfare of the working classes and the women, minorities and downtrodden segments of the society. Her struggle produced salient results and those are the jewels of the country.



He said that it is a matter of immense pleasure and satisfaction that the entire PPP is adhering dedicatedly to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the Party is fully determined to accomplish the required benefits and results of that Bhutto’s ideology for the common people.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari was still being victimised and hounded for carrying on the mission of Shaheed Bibi without any fear.

PPP Chairman said that it would not be very far that a new era of success and enlightenment would start and spells of the darkness of unrest and confusion would disappear soon.

Daughter of the East, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had struggled for that day to come, he added.