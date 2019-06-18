Video: 300 kg obese Pakistani taken to hospital for treatment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Over 300 kg obese Noor Hassan, resident of Rahimyar Khan has been shifted to Lahore for treatment, Geo News reported.
Noor Hassan was shifted to Lahore in an Army helicopter. Over 300 kg man was taken to helicopter with the assistance of a loader.
Noor was taken out of his residence after breaking the boundary wall.
The rescue personnel and medics accompanied Noor to Lahore.
