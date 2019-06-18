PCB Board of Governors meeting to be held in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: The 54th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Board of Governors will be held here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday (June 19).

The board will discuss various matters at the meeting, regarding appointment of auditors for the 2018-2019 financial year; approval of budget for the 2019-2020 financial year; modification in rules of the Tournament Evaluation Committee and other matters.

The meeting, to be presided over by chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, will be Attended by the following members:

Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost, Akbar Durrani.

The PCB said that the outcomes of the meeting will be announced via a media release as there will be no media conference.