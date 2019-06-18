Ranveer Singh copies PM Imran's catchphrase to lavish praise on 'Kaptaan' Kohli

Indian actor Ranveer Singh was focus of attention off the pitch when Pakistan and India played their World Cup match in Manchester on Sunday.

His unique outfit and over-sized glasses became a topic of discussion on Twitter Sunday night as India beat Pakistan in the crucial match.

The "Khilji" actor has since posted multiple pictures of himself posing with Indian cricketers, lavishing praises on the players .

The actor also won hearts of Pakistani fans when he went to console a disheartened fan telling him "there is always next time".

Now he has dedicated an Instagram post to Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Ranveer Singh posted a picture with Kohli and wrote a lengthy caption telling fans how much he loved cricket and wanted India to become undisputed best in the World.

" Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior," he wrote.

While the entire post was written in English language, the Bollywood superstar concluded it with Urdu language sentence that was clearly a copy of a phrase and catchphrase Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has long been using in his speeches .

" Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli," Ranveer Singh wrote.







"Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan) and Kaptaan (captain)" are the terms associated with Imran Khan and his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.