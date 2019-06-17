Shaniera Akram shares adorable photo enjoying Pakistan vs India match with parents

Shaniera Akram, wife of former skipper Wasim Akram, enjoyed Pakistan vs India clash at Old Trafford in Manchester along with his parents.

Shaniera shared an adorable picture watching Pakistan vs India match on Instagram here Monday.

Former captain’s wife captioned the photo “Doing our bit supporting the Pakistan team yesterday at Old Trafford!”





She added, “My parents’ first Pakistan game so good to have them there with me. Crowd was great, weather held up but unfortunately we just didn’t go the distance.”

Shaniera expressed hope for better next time with #PakVInd #WorldCup2019 hashtags.