Bangladesh Vs West Indies Preview, World Cup 2019 Match 23, Weather Report, Match Details

Both teams announced themselves at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 with convincing victories, but have failed to build on to that success.

Match details

Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh

Venue: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Date: Monday, 17 June

Time: 02:30pm local, 09:30am GMT

While aggression with the ball has paid rich dividends for West Indies, their batsmen's shot selection has offset some of that and cost them games. Against England on Friday, 14 June, West Indies collapsed from 144/3 in the 30th over to 212 all out in the 45th. Adding to the woes are injuries to their key players, as Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell could bowl only five overs between them before leaving the field on Friday.

Bangladesh's success in the tournament so far has revolved around Shakib Al Hasan's contributions with the bat at No.3. The bowling succumbed to the pressure created by England in Cardiff and failed to create enough wicket-taking opportunities, conceding 386/6 in the allotted 50 overs. Mashrafe Mortaza will hope for a much-improved performance against a powerful Windies line-up, and lead the efforts himself.

While playing conditions in Taunton favour West Indies more, Bangladesh would draw confidence from their success over Jason Holder's men in recent times. With both teams currently locked at three points each, there's little room for complacency in the all-important fixture on Monday.

Weather report

A fine start to the day is expected, with early sunshine, followed by partly cloudy intervals thereafter. With the sun expected to stay out for the most part, and the boundaries at Tauton featuring short dimensions, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.