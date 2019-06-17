close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 17, 2019

Bangladesh Vs West Indies Preview, World Cup 2019 Match 23, Weather Report, Match Details

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 17, 2019

Both teams announced themselves at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 with convincing victories, but have failed to build on to that success.

Match details

Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh

Venue: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Date: Monday, 17 June

Time: 02:30pm local, 09:30am GMT

While aggression with the ball has paid rich dividends for West Indies, their batsmen's shot selection has offset some of that and cost them games. Against England on Friday, 14 June, West Indies collapsed from 144/3 in the 30th over to 212 all out in the 45th. Adding to the woes are injuries to their key players, as Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell could bowl only five overs between them before leaving the field on Friday.

Bangladesh's success in the tournament so far has revolved around Shakib Al Hasan's contributions with the bat at No.3. The bowling succumbed to the pressure created by England in Cardiff and failed to create enough wicket-taking opportunities, conceding 386/6 in the allotted 50 overs. Mashrafe Mortaza will hope for a much-improved performance against a powerful Windies line-up, and lead the efforts himself.

While playing conditions in Taunton favour West Indies more, Bangladesh would draw confidence from their success over Jason Holder's men in recent times. With both teams currently locked at three points each, there's little room for complacency in the all-important fixture on Monday.

Weather report

A fine start to the day is expected, with early sunshine, followed by partly cloudy intervals thereafter. With the sun expected to stay out for the most part, and the boundaries at Tauton featuring short dimensions, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Latest News

More From Sports