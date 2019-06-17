Sarfraz's yawn, Malik's duck, Sheesha bar: Talking points after Pak-India clash

MANCHESTER: Though India remarkably won the clash against Pakistan by 89 runs via the DLS method in Sunday's World Cup showdown in Manchester, yet the fans from both sides of border still seem to engage fighting on social media.



Here are the few talking points that took the internet by storms after the thumping win of India against Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was widely trolled for his lethargic gestures during fielding against India on Sunday. He was noticed yawning on the field three times during Indian innings.

After the defeat, Angry fans of Pakistan cricket took to Twitter to mock the captain for his sleepy appearance as he failed to achieve good result in that match.

Secondly, Pakistan's cricketer Shoaib Malik once again failed to mesmerize his fans with his batting skills as he walked into bat with Pakistan in trouble chasing a mammoth 337 against India. He came into bat with Pakistan reeling at 129/4 in the 27th over. But once again he was dismissed for duck in that crucial clash, since than fans started roasting him and his wife Sania Mirza, who came Manchester to support him on Friday.

On the other hand, a video has emerged which shows some members of Pakistan team having seat with indian tennis star at a Sheesha bar just hours before their clash with rivals India, while some of the participants seen consuming Sheesha at a bar on Saturday night. Before that, Pakistani players reportedly attended a dinner hosted by a Pakistani businessman.