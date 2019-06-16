Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the match due to injury: Pakistan vs India

MANCHESTER: India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be sitting out in the high-octane World Cup match between Pakistan and India after suffering a hamstring injury at Old Trafford on Sunday.

An official of Indian cricket team confirmed to Geo that Kumar, who could ball only 2.4 overs, would not be taking part in Pakistan vs India game being played at Old Trafford here.

“He has tetanus in his hamstring and will not take further part in this match,” the official of team India confirmed to Geo.

After he received the injury, Kumar discussed with his team mates and left for assessment after which Vijay Kumar had to complete his over and routed Imam-ul-Haq's wicket soon after.