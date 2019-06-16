WATCH: Pakistan fan arrives on horseback to Watch Pak Vs India World Cup match

A Pakistani cricket fan became center of attention for the way he chose to arrived at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch Pakistan Vs India World Cup match in Manchester.

"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," read caption of ICC's tweet that accompanied the video of Pakistani man riding a horse and holding his country's flag.



Thousands of Pakistani fans are supporting their team in the crucial World Cup match against India.



