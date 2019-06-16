Pakistan, India fans share laughter together ahead of the mega clash: ICC World Cup

With one of the most awaited games in history against Pakistan and India only an hour away from kicking off, excitement amongst fans on both sides is skyrocketing as they both cheer for their respective teams while also rejoicing together as one.



In Manchester right before the clash, fans from India and Pakistan can be seen with their energized bursting as they chant slogans for their teams while also sharing laughter and jokes with fans on the other side.