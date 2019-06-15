Pressure on Pakistan in India World Cup game, says Gavaskar

Manchester, United Kingdom: India great Sunil Gavaskar says the pressure will be on Pakistan in Sunday´s highly anticipated World Cup clash between the arch-rivals but believes the weather could play a key role.



Virat Kohli´s India start as favourites in the round-robin match at Old Trafford, with two wins and a no result so far.

Pakistan, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, are struggling, with just one win -- an upset against hosts England -- two defeats and a washout.

"It´s a must-win game for them (Pakistan). If they don´t win tomorrow, it´ll be very tough," Gavaskar wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council.

"The fact it´s an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries, but Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far so there´s probably a bit more pressure on them."

Games between the two countries, who currently only face each other in multi-nation tournaments, are always about more than just what happens on the pitch.

But the threat of rain looms large over the high-profile contest, which is expected to be watched by up to one billion people on TV.

"If it´s a proper 50-overs game I think India have the strength to win," said Gavaskar, who was part of India´s World Cup-winning squad in 1983.

"But if gets truncated, if it´s a game that gets reduced to 30 overs or less, anything can happen."

Gavaskar though firmly believes that England remain favourites to win the 50-over showpiece event following their eight-wicket win over the West Indies on Friday.

"My favourites for the last three years have always been England," said the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"Their opening batting and their bowling attack have been fantastic, but I think more than anything else it´s the leadership they´ve got."

"The way England have been playing and the way they have recovered after losing to Pakistan doesn´t bode too well for the other teams," he said.

The Eoin Morgan-led side have won three of their four league games and are third in the 10-team table led by defending champions Australia, who have played five matches.