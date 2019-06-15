Pakistan vs India: UK’s met office forecast 50-80 percent chance of rain

Manchester: Widespread rains in England can play spoilsport in much-awaited Cricket World Cup encounter between Pakistan and India at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

The rain has already forced four wash-outs in the tournament and several training sessions were also affected by the weather in the UK

On Sunday, the biggest match of the World Cup, Pakistan vs India, is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. But, rain has threatened to spoil the mood of billions of fans who’re waiting for the action.

According to UK’s met office, there are 50% chances of precipitation at 12pm on Sunday which will be increased to 70% by 1:00pm.

The forecast further states that chances of rain between 2pm to 5pm are 60% while at 6:00pm UK time, it increases to 80%.

The weather has already spoiled the team’s positions in the World Cup and ICC has remained under criticism for not having reserve days for the rain-affected matches.

Pakistan has three points in four games after their game against Sri Lanka at Bristol being washed-out due to rains.