Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at ICC as rain is expected to impact Pakistan vs India clash

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has also joined the bandwagon and taken a dig at the International Cricket Council over the disorganized World Cup 2019 that has witnessed four washouts till now.

The 66-year-old megastar turned to Twitter to unveil a golden trophy in the shape of an umbrella announcing it as the new World Cup design, in light of the persistent bad weather that has England engulfed in its firm grasp.

“The new ICC Cricket World Cup design,” Rishi stated along with the picture.

After the four washouts earlier, as well as the shortened matches due to rain, ICC has come under fire for not having reserve days for the games abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Sunday’s hyped up mega clash between adversaries Pakistan and India is also likely to get impacted with rain as Manchester weather updates have suggested light rains to continue throughout Sunday after noon.