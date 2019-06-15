South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 20, Ball by Ball Commentary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARDIFF: South Africa and Afghanistan having no wins in the tournament so far will be looking to desperately rout the other to escape last place as they lock horns in the 21st match of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.
Match Details:
Venue: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Saturday, June 15, 2019; 5:30pm [PST]
