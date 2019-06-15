close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
June 15, 2019

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 20, Ball by Ball Commentary

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 15, 2019

CARDIFF: South Africa and Afghanistan having no wins in the tournament so far will be looking to desperately rout the other to escape last place as they lock horns in the 21st match of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Match Details:

Venue: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday, June 15, 2019; 5:30pm [PST]

Latest News

More From MISC