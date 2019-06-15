Ahead of Pakistan-India clash, Babar Azam reveals he learns by watching Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s prolific batsman Babar Azam on Friday revealed that he has been fine-tuning himself by observing Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the fierce clash between rivals Pakistan and India, the 24-year-old revealed that he watches the Indian captain’s batting style and tries to adopt them.

“I watch his batting and the way he bats in various conditions and try to learn from them,” he stated.

“I try to learn with experience. This is my process of learning, so I try my hundred per cent. His (Kohli) winning ratio is higher (for India) so I am trying to achieve that as well,” he added.

Regarding the two teams locking horns on Sunday, Babar stated: “No doubt, India have a good bowling attack but we have played well against England who also have a very good pace attack so all of us are confident the Indian pace attack will be properly handled.”