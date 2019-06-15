Bilawal to visit Jati Umrah to meet Maryam Nawaz on Sunday

Karachi: PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz has invited PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a meeting at Jati Umrah.

According to Geo News, the PPP chairman has accepted Maryam Nawaz's invitation and is due to visit Sharif residence at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

Quoting sources in PMLN, the TV channel reported that close aides of both the leaders would be present during the meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz.

The development comes day after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB after Islamabad High Court rejected his bail plea in money laundering case.

Few days later, Faryal Talpur, an MPA and sister of Asif Zardari was also arrested in the same case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also serving a jail term after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.

Both Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have intensified their criticism of the PTI government following the fresh wave of arrests.