close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 15, 2019

Bilawal to visit Jati Umrah to meet Maryam Nawaz on Sunday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 15, 2019

Karachi: PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz has invited PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a meeting at Jati Umrah.

According to Geo News, the PPP chairman  has accepted Maryam Nawaz's invitation  and is due to visit  Sharif residence at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

Quoting sources in PMLN,  the TV channel  reported  that close  aides of both the leaders would be present during the meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz. 

The development comes day after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by  NAB after Islamabad High Court rejected his bail plea in money laundering case.

Few days later, Faryal Talpur, an MPA and sister of Asif Zardari was also arrested in the same case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also serving a jail term after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.

Both Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have intensified their criticism of the   PTI government following the fresh wave of arrests.

 

Latest News

More From Pakistan