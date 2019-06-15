Dhoni upholds tradition of buying tickets for a Pakistan fan since 2011 World Cup

Former captain of the Indian team MS Dhoni has been a superstar on the field with remarkable performances delivered over the years, however, there a distinct tradition he has upheld has set him apart from other star performers.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the right-handed batsman who is perhaps playing his last ICC World Cup has upheld a tradition of buying a match ticket of the India and Pakistan mega clash for not just any fan, but an ardent Pakistani supporter.

Sixty-three-year-old Mohammad Bashir who flies all the way from Chicago to support Pakistan revealed to news agency PTI that Dhoni has been paying for his tickets since 2011.

“I arrived here yesterday and saw that people are ready to pay as much as 800-900 pounds for a ticket. A return ticket from Chicago costs the same. Thanks to Dhoni, I don’t have to struggle for a match ticket,” he stated.

Known commonly as ‘Chacha Cricket’ he revealed that the Indian cricket star and him have shared a distinctive bond since 2011’s World Cup when Dhoni had arranged a ticket for the India-Pakistan game through great strains.

“Imagine I get the ticket for free when most would pay a fortune for it. I have got a surprise gift for him this time and I hope to give it to him later today,” Bashir revealed further.

“I don’t call him as he is so busy. I keep in touch only through text messages. Long before I came here, Dhoni assured me of the ticket. He is a great human being. I can’t think of anyone else doing what he has done for me since that 2011 game in Mohali,” he further added.