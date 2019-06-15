Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 20, Ball by Ball Commentary Scorecard

London: Sri Lanka will face Australia in their World Cup 2019 match at The Oval today.

Both teams have so far played four matches each as Australia are placed third with six points and a net run rate of 0.57 and Sri Lanka are on the fifth with four points and a NRR of -1.517 at the points table

The Aussies have won three matches and lost one, obtaining six points while the Lankans have won one match and lost one, and they were unfortunate to lose two points in two matches, which were abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Match details

Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia

Venue: The Oval, London

Date: Saturday, 15 June

Time: 02:30pm PST, 09:30am GMT