Afghanistan vs South Africa Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 21st match of the ICC World Cup 2019, second of the day, is being played between South Africa and Afghanistan at Cardiff today (Saturday, June 15).

Both teams are at the bottom on Points Table with the Proteas are placed ninth with one point (NRR of -0.952) and the Afghans are on the tenth (last) spot with zero point (NRR of -1.493).

South Africa have so far played four matches with three defeats and one NR match while Afghanistan have lost all their three matches played so far in the tournament.

South Africa lost to England by 104 runs in the opening match at The Oval on May 30, Bangladesh by 21 runs at the same venue on June 3, and India by six wickets at Southampton on June 5 while the match against West Indies was called off due to rain at Southampton on June 10.

Afghanistan have lost all their three matches - to Australia by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1, Sri Lanka by 34 runs at Cardiff on June 4, and New Zealand by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8.

ODI Record:

South Africa have so far played 614 one-day internationals since 1991. They won 378 matches and lost 213 while six were tied and 17 had no result. Success% is 63.81.

Afghanistan have so far played 117 ODIs with 59 wins and 54 losses. One match was tied and three had no result. Their success percentage is 52.19.

Both have so far not played any match together.

World Cup Record:

South Africa are playing World Cup since 1992 and have so far played 59 matches. They won 35 and lost 21 matches while two were tied and one had no result. Success% is 62.06.

Afghanistan have played nine matches since 2015. They have won only one match while lost eight matches with a success% of 11.11.

Today, Afghanistan are facing South Africa for the first time not only in the World Cup but in ODI cricket. Though the Proteas are favourites but the Afghans can make an upset.