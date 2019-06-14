Tendulkar asks Indian batsmen to play aggressively against Amir

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has advised captain Virat Kohli and his batsmen to play with aggression against Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the clash between the two rival teams on at Manchester on Sunday.

He warned Kohli's men to exercise caution against the Pakistani pace battery when the two teams meet in marquee World Cup clash on Sunday in Manchester.

According to Tendulkar, Pakistan have a very potent fast bowling line-up, consisting of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, and they will look to target Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them.

"Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on," Tendulkar told India Today after India's match against New Zealand was washed out at Trent Bridge.

"But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

Amir was brilliant against Australia in the match that Pakistan lost by 41 runs in Taunton. The left-arm pacer returned with figures of 5/30 and made sure the defending champions could not set a total of around 350, which looked highly probable at one stage.

Tendulkar advised Indian batsmen not to have a negative mindset against Amir and play their natural game.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive. It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different," said the 46-year-old.

"We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan who has been sidelined because of a fractured thumb and in his place K.L. Rahul will open the innings with Rohit.