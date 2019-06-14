India v Pakistan tickets being sold for £2,500 online

MANCHETER: Tickets of World Cup’s most anticipated encounter between Pakistan and India are being sold for £2,500 online, UK Media reported Friday.

Half a million ticket applications were received for the 25000 capacity Old Trafford stadium from all over the world.

Due to political tensions India and Pakistan matches are a rarity and whenever they clash each other the interest in the fans rose sky-high.



Their last meeting was the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval which attracted a worldwide audience of over half a billion people meaning the fixture is regarded as one of the biggest in world sport.

Security:

The report stated that armed officers will be part of the huge policing operation in place for the Manchester clash.

The police officials are tight lipped about the exact number of personnel being deployed to maintain the law and order in the stands.