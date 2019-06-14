Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor 's latest pictures from London break the internet

LONDON: The Pataudis have taken over the streets of London after a massive vacation in Tuscany, Italy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their little one Taimur Ali Khan took the internet by storm after their photo went viral wherein they were spotted relishing the London weather.

The picture showcases actress Kareena Kapoor walking on the streets of London while shopping with husband Saif Ali Khan, while Taimur is sitting on his dad's shoulders.

Kareena is seen dressed casually in denims that she paired with a top and jacket. The ravishing beauty sported a clean look with no-makeup and hair tied back in a sleek ponytail.

In another picture, we have Kareena Kapoor posing with a fan in a candid selfie and she is rocking her no make-up look.



On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Angrezi Medium' opposite Irrfan Khan.



The director of the movie Homi Adajania is currently doing his recee in London.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to previously released 'Hindi Medium' that marked Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's debut in Bollywood.