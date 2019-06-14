Hania Amir's ethereal look in traditional wear attracts Sadaf Kanwal, others

KARACHI: Showbiz's dynamic personality Hania Amir dragged huge applause from Sadaf Kanawal and other Pakistani celebrities for her latest Instagram picture, in which she is seen to have inspired by traditional dress.

The actress , who is an active user of social media and has a massive fan following, looks stunning in green Kurti that simply adds to her natural beauty.





Her thousands of fans also took pleasure to see her favorite actress in that pretty appearance. She has also impressed the viewers with her performance in the film Parwaz hei Junoon. People like her because of her looks and talent.



Hania Amir is a Pakistani actress and singer known for her roles in Pakistani Films and Urdu Television. She made her film debut with 2016 movie Janaan for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Lux Style Awards.





