close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2019

Hania Amir's ethereal look in traditional wear attracts Sadaf Kanwal, others

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

KARACHI: Showbiz's dynamic personality Hania  Amir dragged huge applause from Sadaf Kanawal and  other Pakistani celebrities for  her  latest Instagram picture, in which she is seen to have inspired by traditional  dress.

The actress , who is an active user of social media and has a  massive fan following, looks stunning in green Kurti that simply adds to her natural beauty. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on


Her thousands of fans also took   pleasure to see her favorite actress in that pretty appearance.   She has also impressed the viewers with her performance in the film Parwaz hei Junoon. People like her because of her looks and talent.

Hania Amir is a Pakistani actress and singer known for her roles in Pakistani Films and Urdu Television. She made her film debut with 2016 movie Janaan for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Lux Style Awards.


Latest News

More From Entertainment