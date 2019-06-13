ICC faces fans' fury through rib-tickling memes after another World Cup washout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the India and New Zealand match having dark rainy clouds looming over it and getting called a washout, cricket fans are now driving their frustration into memes to bash the ICC over the disorganized tournament.
With three matches getting declared abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled while others getting shortened, the International Cricket Council is now facing the wrath of fans through humorous and rib-tickling memes that bring forth a sunny side to the overcast situation.
Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter:
With the India and New Zealand match having dark rainy clouds looming over it and getting called a washout, cricket fans are now driving their frustration into memes to bash the ICC over the disorganized tournament.
With three matches getting declared abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled while others getting shortened, the International Cricket Council is now facing the wrath of fans through humorous and rib-tickling memes that bring forth a sunny side to the overcast situation.
Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter: