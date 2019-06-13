close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 13, 2019

ICC faces fans' fury through rib-tickling memes after another World Cup washout

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 13, 2019

With the India and New Zealand match having dark rainy clouds looming over it and getting called a washout, cricket fans are now driving their frustration into memes to bash the ICC over the disorganized tournament.

With three matches getting declared abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled while others getting shortened, the International Cricket Council is now facing the wrath of fans through humorous and rib-tickling memes that bring forth a sunny side to the overcast situation.

Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter:



Latest News

More From Sports