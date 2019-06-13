ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs India match may be affected due to rain

MANCHESTER: The most awaited match of ICC World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and India on Sunday in Manchester is likely to be affected due to rain.

As per details, the UK Met Office has predicted rain on Sunday when arch-rivals clash in the 22nd Match of the world cup at the Old Trafford.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is under criticism over the scheduling of the mega even as several matches were abandoned due to bad weather.

Pakistan lost a crucial match point when their match against Sri Lanka was washed-out last week.

Pakistani team is scheduled to reach Manchester from Taunton in the evening and will undergo a practice session if weather permits.

A large number of fans are expected to come from all over the world including Pakistan and India to watch the match.

The tickets of the most-watched cricket match are being sold in the black market four-times than the original price.