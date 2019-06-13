close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 13, 2019

Julian Assange to be extradited to US, Sajid Javed signs order

World

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 13, 2019

LONDON: British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday signed an extradition order to send WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, UK media reported.

Talking to BBC, the home secretary confirmed that he has signed and certified the papers on Wednesday, with the order going before the UK courts on Friday.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment, issued by the US Justice Department, that includes charges under the Espionage Act.

The Wikileaks founder is accused of soliciting and publishing classified information from former US Army analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010.

