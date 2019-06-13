close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

Oil prices jump after 'attack' on tankers in Gulf of Oman

London: Oil prices spiked by about three percent on Thursday after a reports of an "attack" on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The US Fifth Fleet said it had received two distress calls after a "reported attack on tankers" in the Gulf, while a merchant shipping information service run by Britain´s Royal Navy reported an "incident".

"UK and its partners are currently investigating," the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on its website, without giving further details.

