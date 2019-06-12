COAS General Bajwa hails ‘befitting response’ to India during Feb stand-off

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed befitting response during February stand-off with India, saying that “Pakistan Army remains fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.”



The Army Chief also appreciated successes being achieved in ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

General Bajwa said this while presiding over two-day long Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ.

All General officers of Pakistan Army attended the conference.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.