Narendra Modi won’t use Pakistani airspace to travel to Bishkek, India decides

New Delhi: India has decided not to use Pakistani airspace for its Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travel to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.



The decision was made a day after Pakistan ‘decided in principle’ to let Narendra Modi’s VVIP aircraft fly over its airspace.

Times of India reported that Modi’s plane will now fly over Oman, Iran and Central Asian Countries bypassing the Pakistani airspace.



Earlier, India had made a formal request to Pakistan to let its PM Modi’s aircraft fly over Pakistani airspace when he travels to Bishkek to attend the summit being held on June 13-14.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Presedint XI Jinping and Russian President Viladimir Putin will also be present at the SCO summit.