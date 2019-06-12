Amitabh Bachchan pays off outstanding loans of 2, 100 farmers

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he helped Indian farmers in clearing their outstanding loans.



The 76-year-old Black actor revealed on his blog on Wednesday that he fulfilled the promise of some farmers by donating a huge sum that helped them in paying off their debts.

"A promise made done. The farmers from Bihar who had outstanding loans, picked 2,100 of them, and paid off their amount with an OTS with the bank. Called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," he said.

He went on to state that he will now be providing a helping hand to the families of the Pulwama attack victims: “Now going to Janak to complete another promise... to give some monetary assist to the martyr's families, who sacrificed their lives at Pulwama..."

He had also earlier given financial assistance to 1,398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh as well as 350 from Maharashtra by clearing their debts.