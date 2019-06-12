No let-up in hot weather as Met Office issues heatwave alert for Karachi

The Met Office has issued yet another heatwave alert for Karachi with no let up in sight for at least three days.

According to a statement issued by the Met Office, hot and humid condition will persist in the metropolis on June 12th,13th and 14th.

The mercury is expected to rise up to 42 Celsius due to the cyclone developing in Arabian Sea, said the Met Office.

"Under the influence of cyclone “VAYU” in East Arabian sea, sea breeze is likely to cut off during 13th - 15th June 2019. Resultantly moderate heat wave will likely to prevail with temperature range of 39oC - 41oC in the city," the alert read.

