Wed Jun 12, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 12, 2019

No let-up in hot weather as Met Office issues heatwave alert for Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

The Met Office has issued yet another heatwave alert for Karachi  with no let up in sight for at least three days.

According to  a statement issued by the  Met Office, hot and humid condition will persist  in the metropolis on  June 12th,13th and 14th.

The mercury is   expected to rise up to 42 Celsius due to the cyclone developing in Arabian Sea, said the Met Office. 

"Under the influence of cyclone “VAYU” in East Arabian sea, sea breeze is likely to cut off during 13th - 15th June 2019. Resultantly moderate heat wave will likely to prevail with temperature range of 39oC - 41oC in the city," the alert read.

