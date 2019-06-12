Budget 2019-20: Rs 45.5 billion allocated for Karachi projects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs 45.5 billion for nine different development projects of the port city of Karachi.
Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech informed that under a special package an amount of Rs 10.4 billion was earmarked for Quetta city.
