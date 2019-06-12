Budget 2019-20: Highlights of PSPD
ISLAMABAD: Following are the highlights of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20:
- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2018-19 is Rs 1.863 trillion
- The share of federal PSDP is Rs 951 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 912 billion
- Rs 250 billion have been earmarked for alternative financing
- National Highway Authority to get share of Rs 155.966 billion
- Sukkur-Multan Motorway to receive Rs 19 billion
- — Rs 20 billion earmarked for Diamir Bhasha Dam and land acquisition
- Mohmand Dam to get Rs 15 billion
- Rs 54.68 billion allocated for Dasu Hydropower project
- Rs 29.046 billion allocated for development schemes of Higher Education Commission
- Rs 10 billion for Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Initiative
- Rs 48 billion set aside for Merged Areas 10 Years Development Plan
- Rs 85.021 billion earmarked for Water Resources Division
- Aviation Division to get Rs 1266.5 million for fiscal year 2019-20
- Rs100 million earmarked for Board of Investment
- Rs 39.986 billion set aside for Cabinet Division
- Climate Change Division to get Rs 7579.2 million
- Rs100 million earmarked for Commerce Division
- Rs 248.3 million fixed for Communication Division (other than NHA)
- Rs 456 million to be provided to Defence Division
- Defence Production Division to get Rs1700 million
- Rs 333.25 million allocated for Establishment Division
- Rs 4796.76 million earmarked for Federal Education and Professional Training Division
- Rs 36.821 billion set aside for Finance Division
- Rs 29.774 million allocated for Foreign Affairs Division
- Housing and Works Division to get share of Rs 2930.07 million
- Human Rights Division will get Rs 142.9 million for upcoming fiscal year
- Rs 2343.293 million allocated for Industries and Production Division
- Rs 516.126 million earmarked for Information and Broadcasting Division
- Rs 7341.617 million set aside for Information Technology and Telecom Division
- Rs 339.958 million for Interprovincial Coordination Division
- Rs 9,847.769 million for Interior Division
- Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division will get Rs 44.699 billion
- Rs1340.225 million set aside for Law and Justice Division
- Rs 3600.243 million earmarked for Maritime Affairs Division
- Narcotics Control Division will get share of Rs135.24 million
- National Food Security and Research Division to get Rs12.047 billion
- Natioinal Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division to have Rs13.376 billion
- Rs 128.016 million allocated for National History and Literary Heritgae Division
- Rs24.457 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission
- Rs 301.47 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority
- Rs 581.812 million set aside for Petroleum Division
- Rs 7,963.517 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division
- Rs 200 million for Poverty Allevation and Social Safety Division
- Rs 16 billion for Railways Division
- Rs 1000 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division
- Rs 1,818.23 million for Revenue Division
- Science and Technological Research Division to get Rs 7,407.361 million
- Rs 6,033.245 million set aside for SUPPARCO
- Rs 202.828 million for Textile Industry Division
- Rs 41.792 billion earmarked for NTDC/PEPCO
- Rs 5000 million for Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA)
- Rs 32.500 billion for Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs
- Rs 32.5 billion for Security Enhancement
- Rs 2000 million for Clean Green Pakistan Movement/Tourism
- Rs 1000 million for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess