Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Budget 2019-20: Highlights of PSPD

Wed, Jun 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Following are the highlights of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20:

  • Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2018-19 is Rs 1.863 trillion
  • The share of federal PSDP is Rs 951 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 912 billion
  • Rs 250 billion have been earmarked for alternative financing
  • National Highway Authority to get share of Rs 155.966 billion
  • Sukkur-Multan Motorway to receive Rs 19 billion
  • — Rs 20 billion earmarked for Diamir Bhasha Dam and land acquisition
  • Mohmand Dam to get Rs 15 billion
  • Rs 54.68 billion allocated for Dasu Hydropower project
  • Rs 29.046 billion allocated for development schemes of Higher Education Commission
  • Rs 10 billion for Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Initiative
  • Rs 48 billion set aside for Merged Areas 10 Years Development Plan
  • Rs 85.021 billion earmarked for Water Resources Division
  • Aviation Division to get Rs 1266.5 million for fiscal year 2019-20
  • Rs100 million earmarked for Board of Investment
  • Rs 39.986 billion set aside for Cabinet Division
  • Climate Change Division to get Rs 7579.2 million
  • Rs100 million earmarked for Commerce Division
  • Rs 248.3 million fixed for Communication Division (other than NHA)
  • Rs 456 million to be provided to Defence Division
  • Defence Production Division to get Rs1700 million
  • Rs 333.25 million allocated for Establishment Division
  • Rs 4796.76 million earmarked for Federal Education and Professional Training Division
  • Rs 36.821 billion set aside for Finance Division
  • Rs 29.774 million allocated for Foreign Affairs Division
  • Housing and Works Division to get share of Rs 2930.07 million
  • Human Rights Division will get Rs 142.9 million for upcoming fiscal year
  • Rs 2343.293 million allocated for Industries and Production Division
  • Rs 516.126 million earmarked for Information and Broadcasting Division
  • Rs 7341.617 million set aside for Information Technology and Telecom Division
  • Rs 339.958 million for Interprovincial Coordination Division
  • Rs 9,847.769 million for Interior Division
  • Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division will get Rs 44.699 billion
  • Rs1340.225 million set aside for Law and Justice Division
  • Rs 3600.243 million earmarked for Maritime Affairs Division
  • Narcotics Control Division will get share of Rs135.24 million
  • National Food Security and Research Division to get Rs12.047 billion
  • Natioinal Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division to have Rs13.376 billion
  • Rs 128.016 million allocated for National History and Literary Heritgae Division
  • Rs24.457 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission
  • Rs 301.47 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority
  • Rs 581.812 million set aside for Petroleum Division
  • Rs 7,963.517 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division
  • Rs 200 million for Poverty Allevation and Social Safety Division
  • Rs 16 billion for Railways Division
  • Rs 1000 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division
  • Rs 1,818.23 million for Revenue Division
  • Science and Technological Research Division to get Rs 7,407.361 million
  • Rs 6,033.245 million set aside for SUPPARCO
  •  Rs 202.828 million for Textile Industry Division
  • Rs 41.792 billion earmarked for NTDC/PEPCO
  • Rs 5000 million for Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA)
  • Rs 32.500 billion for Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs
  • Rs 32.5 billion for Security Enhancement
  • Rs 2000 million for Clean Green Pakistan Movement/Tourism
  • Rs 1000 million for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess

