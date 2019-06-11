Marvel fan sets new world record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' 110 times

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: A super Marvel fan has set a new world record for watching Avengers: Endgame 110 times, doing his part to help it become the highest grossing movie in history.
Agustin Alanis tweeted on June 11 to confirm that he has watched the record-breaking movie a whopping 110 times – breaking a record himself by spending more than 333 hours watching the film since its release in April.
Alanis was previously competing with another Marvel superfan called Tony Mitchell, who watched Avengers: Infinity War 103 times last year to set the previous record, which got him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and a trip to the "Endgame" set.
Alanis, who lives in Florida, has been chronicling his trips to see the movie on Twitter, posting a picture of himself at each viewing with his ticket stub.
The latest mega-blockbuster from Marvel Studios has earned a worldwide total of $2.732 billion at the box office so far, putting it within range of beating "Avatar," which raked in $2.788 billion to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
