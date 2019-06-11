Amidst praises, Kohli gets attacked by Nick Compton for stopping fans from 'booing' at Smith

In the midst of ample praises pouring in for Indian captain Virat Kohli, former English first-class cricketer Nick Compton criticized him for stopping fans from ‘booing’ Australia’s batsman Steve Smith.

The 35-year-old former England opener turned to Twitter defending the booing fans in the Australia vs India clash earlier on Sunday, criticizing that the Indian skipper had no right to ‘stop’ them.

Compton attacked the Indian captain saying: “I don’t think Virat Kohli had any right to tell fans to stop booing at Warner and Smith but rather clap them.. found it rather condescending if truth be told!”

Along with the tweet, Compton also shared a video where he can be seen defending his stance on his World Cup show.

Earlier on Monday, numerous fans, critics and fellow cricketers had lauded Virat Kohli for applauding Smith and calling out fans in the stadium for the continuous jeering.

He later opened up about the gesture saying: “There are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest. He didn’t do anything to be booed, in my opinion. He’s just playing cricket. I mean he’s just standing there and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I’d apologised and accepted it and I came back and still I get booed, I wouldn’t like it either.”

Moreover, he stated that he also apologized to Smith for the behavior: “I just felt for him and told him ‘sorry for… on behalf of the crowd’. We’ve seen that happen in a few earlier games as well. In my opinion that’s not acceptable.”

