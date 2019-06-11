Karachi likely to have mostly sunny weather on Wednesday

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Tuesday said that mostly sunny weather is expected in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 38 to 40 centigrade during the next 24 hours with 40 to 50 percent humidity.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail across Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot or very hot and dry in most parts of the Sindh during the past 24 hours, however one millimeter rainfall was reported from Mithi.