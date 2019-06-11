Pakistan vs Australia, World Cup 2019 Match 17, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

Pakistani will look to continue play the same aggressive game when they take on defending champions Australia in Taunton tomorrow, in 17th Match of ICC World Cup 2019, which is likely to be affected with rain.



Australia, having lost their first World Cup game while chasing since 1999, will aim to bounce back as they take on a determined Pakistan in their fourth match of the mega event.

Match details

Match 17: Australia v Pakistan

Venue: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Date: Wednesday, 12 June

Time: 10:30am local, 09:30 GMT

With all its might, Australia's bowling attack, for once, seemed clueless against India, who batted them out of the game in the first half at The Oval on Sunday, 9 June. The batsmen tried their best to keep the defending champions in the hunt for most part of the chase, but Australia never looked like they had the game under control, losing wickets at crucial junctures. However, they can take heart from the performances of Alex Carey, who has taken his batting credentials up a notch.

Standing opposite them are Pakistan, the team whom Australia swept 5-0 two months ago in the United Arab Emirates, and Aaron Finch's men will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Pakistan have lived up to their 'unpredictable' tag and have seen contrasting results in the tournament so far. They bounced back with a clinical 14-run win against the hosts, England, after a seven-wicket loss to West Indies in their tournament opener. They missed out on an opportunity to build on that against Sri Lanka, as their clash resulted in a complete washout. They will need to show similar intensity, and execution, as they did against England, to beat a tough opposition in Australia.

Weather report:

A dry and cloudy start to the day is expected, but chances of rain thereafter might result in a shortened game.

Pitch report:

With the pitch expected to offer some assistance for fast bowlers early in the day, captains would be tempted to field first.