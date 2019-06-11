close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 11, 2019

Asif Zardari sent on 10-day physical remand

Islamabad: A court on Tuesday handed over Asif Ali Zardari  to the NAB on a 10-day physical remand  a day after he was taken into custody.

The judge  ordered the NAB to  present the former president before court on June 21 after expiry of his remand.  

Zardari was arrested on Monday after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw millions allegedly siphoned out of the country.

