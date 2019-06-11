Asif Zardari sent on 10-day physical remand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: A court on Tuesday handed over Asif Ali Zardari to the NAB on a 10-day physical remand a day after he was taken into custody.
The judge ordered the NAB to present the former president before court on June 21 after expiry of his remand.
Zardari was arrested on Monday after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw millions allegedly siphoned out of the country.
