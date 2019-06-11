Zardari's arrest sparks protests in Sindh, KP, Punjab

KARACHI:Protests broke out in several parts of the country a day after the former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested over corruption charges.

Zardari was arrested on Monday after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw millions allegedly siphoned out of the country.

Security was put on high alert in Sindh with heavy contingent of Rangers and Police carrying out flag march in Hyderabad and other towns

Protesters burnt tyers in Tando Muhammad Khan, Ghotki and Ghotki and took out rallies against the arrest of Asif Zardari.

PPP workers also took to the streets in Thatta, Gharo, Badin, Mirpur Khas in Sindh.

The party workers staged protests in several parts of Punjab. A protest demonstration was being held at district Muzaffargarh's Kacheri chowk.

A group of PPP workers held a protest demonstration outside the Press Club in Bajaur, Khyber Paktunkhwa.



