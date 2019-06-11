Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 16th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played today (Tuesday, June 11) at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



Both teams have so far played three matches each in the tournament as the Lankans are placed fifth on the points table while the Tigers are on the eighth position.

Sri Lanka got one win, one loss and one NR with three points (NRR -1.517) whereas Bangladesh won one and lost two matches with two points (NRR -0.714).

Sri Lanka lost their first match to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1, beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in the second match at Cardiff on June 4, and their third match was washed out against Pakistan at Bristol on June 7.

Bangladesh won their first match by 21 runs against South Africa at The Oval, London on June 2 and later lost two matches also at London - to New Zealand by two wickets on June 5, and to hosts England by 36 runs on June 9.

ODI Record:

Sri Lanka have so far played 839 one-day internationals since 1975, won 381, lost 416, tied five with 37 NR matches. Their success percentage is 47.81.

Bangladesh played 365 ODIs since 1986 - won 123 and lost 235 with seven NR matches. Their success% is 34.35.

Both have clashed with each other in 45 ODIs, SL won 36 while BD won only seven. Two were no result matches.

World Cup Record:

Sri Lanka have participated in all 11 editions of the World Cup and have so far played 75 matches. They won 36 and also lost as many matches. One was tied and two were NR matches. Success % was 50.

Bangladesh are playing the World Cup since 1999 and have so far appeared in 35 matches, won 12 of them and lost 22 with one no result match. Success % is 35.29.

Both have played three matches together and all were won by Sri Lanka.

Now Bangladesh is a more established team while Sri Lanka are in the making again with some inexperienced youth. Let's see how the two teams tackle each other today.