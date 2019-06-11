Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are on a slippery slope. They have won one out of their first three games, and potentially need to win five of their remaining six. Sri Lanka are in a slightly better position, as opposed to their opponents, with one of their games, against Pakistan, getting washed out without a ball bowled, giving them an extra point.

The Tigers launched their campaign with an impressive win over South Africa but afterwards Mashrafe was annoyed by suggestions the result constituted an upset.

Since then Bangladesh have suffered an agonising two-wicket loss to New Zealand before being on the wrong end of a 106-run thrashing by tournament hosts and favourites England in Cardiff last weekend.

Both the South Asian teams will look to win today’s game in Bristol with a wide margin to improve their run rate.

Match starts at 02:30pm PST

Live ball-by-ball score