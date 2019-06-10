close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
Sports

AFP
June 10, 2019

Dogged Argentina hold Japan to goalless draw

Mon, Jun 10, 2019


PARIS: Japan failed to break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday in the first goalless draw of the women´s World Cup.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Argentina´s women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

The result leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.

