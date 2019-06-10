PM Imran Khan briefed on Punjab Annual Budget 2019-20

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in view of current financial situation, austerity needs to be exercised at all levels and in this regard, example should be set from the top.



PM Imran said this while receiving briefing on Punjab’s annual budget 2019-20 here on Monday.

Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Secretary Finance, Chief Secretary Punjab, Governor State Bank, Chairman FBR and senior officials attended the briefing.

PM Khan was apprised of key features of Punjab Annual Budget 2019-20.

He was informed that in line with PTI’s manifesto, the focus of the budget is human development and regional equalization with greater allocations for social sectors and promotion of agriculture and industry.

It was informed that special emphasis is being laid on promotion of public private partnership in developmental projects.