Anushka Sharma reveals what makes it so easy to love Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has come forth expressing her feelings about husband Virat Kohli, the terrific skipper of the Indian cricket team.



The couple has after marriage won millions of hearts giving everyone around major husband-wife goals.

While Anushka is often seen rooting for Virat from the bleachers during any match, the 31-year-old actress has revealed what makes it so easy to love her husband: his compassion.

It was only recently when Virat apologised on behalf of the crowd after the former Australia captain Steve Smith was heckled by the crowd, dominated by the Indian contingent, during the World Cup match at Oval.

The Indian captain asked the crowd to stop booing Steve and applaud good cricket instead. He also walked towards Steve and shook hands.



Virat's endearing gesture was welcomed by fans as well as his wife Anushka who took to Instagram to write:

“Aggressive cricketer, benevolent man - so easy to love," along with a heart emoji.

Virat had later said in the post match conference, “I just felt for him, and I told him, ‘I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well’. In my opinion, that’s not acceptable,” he added, “Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion. He’s just playing cricket.”