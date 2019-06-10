Priyanka Chopra observes father's sixth death anniversary with heartfelt post

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra on Monday dedicated her social media post to her late father as she marks six years since he passed away.

In an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post, the 36-year-old Quantico star shared a throwback picture from her childhood with her father along with touching words to commemorate her father’s sixth death anniversary.

"Seems Like just yesterday we lost you... miss you Dad. Inexplicably,” she wrote beneath the picture of her from her days of yore with her father as she hangs from a tree branch and he stands beside her.

Priyanka’s in-laws as well as her husband also stood beside her as Nick dropped a heart below the post and Priyanka’s father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr wrote: “All our love sweet daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

