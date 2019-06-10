South Africa vs West Indies Head to head: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played between South Africa and West Indies in Southampton today at 2:30 pm (PST).

South Africa has already played three matches in the current tournament but unfortunately could not win any of them and placed ninth on the points table with a net run rate of -0.952.

West Indies, on the other hand, did better than the Proteas as they were placed seventh on the points table, earning two points with a NRR of 2.054 as they got one win and one loss from their two matches in the tournament.

They won their first match by seven wickets against Pakistan on May 31 and later lost the second match to Australia by 15 runs.

South Africa lost all their three matches to England by 104 runs, Bangladesh by 34 runs and India by six wickets.

ODI Record:

West Indies are playing one-day international cricket since 1973, and so far have appeared in 800 matches, winning 393 and losing 369 while ten matches were tied and 28 ended with no result. Their success percentage was 51.55.

South Africa are playing ODI cricket since 1991, and they have so far appeared in 613 matches, winning 378 and losing 213 with six tied and 16 NR matches. Their success % is 63.81, much better than the Windies.

Both have played each other in 61 ODIs, as West Indies won 15 and South Africa won 44, one match was tied and one had no result.

World Cup Record:

West Indies played 73 matches since 1975, winning the first two World Cup titles - qualifying for the final in three World Cups in a row. They have won 42 matches and lost 30 with one NR match.

South Africa are participating in World Cup since 1992. They have so far played 58 matches, winning 35 and losing 21 with two tied matches.

Both have played six matches together, out of which, the Windies won two and the Proteas won four matches.

Though South Africa has a poor record in the current tournament but they have always held a better record than West Indies and let's see they may remove their tag of choker today.