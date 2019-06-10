South Africa v West Indies, World Cup 2019 Match 15, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

After a chastening first week and a half at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa will be eyeing their first win as they take on West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton today.

Match details

Match 15: South Africa v West Indies

Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Date : Monday, 10 June

Time: 02:30pm PST, 09:30am GMT

Dale Steyn ruled out due to injury, Lungi Ngidi unfit, an uncertain batting line-up and three losses on the trot- South Africa have had a tough start to their 2019 World Cup campaign. The fast bowlers' performance in the 6-wicket loss to India must be heartening for the team management, but it's the batsmen who need to step-up against an aggressive West Indies pace attack on Monday.

With Ngidi still in doubt, Du Plessis might look to draft in Beuran Hendricks, who came in as a replacement for Steyn, to add some teeth and variety to the bowling attack. The Proteas desperately need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

The West Indies will look to rise up after their narrow defeat to Australia at Trent Bridge, a game they would have felt was under their control for most part of the day. While the aggressive opening burst from the fast bowlers in the first two matches reminded us of their glory days of old, failure to consolidate on the start and poor shot selection by the batsmen in the run-chase, hurt them dearly against Australia.

However, having won their opening fixture and having pushed Australia close, they will be the happier of the two teams heading into this match.

Weather report:

With even chances of rain, a few showers might be expected in the afternoon at The Hampshire Bowl.

Pitch report

With cloud cover expected to remain for most part of the day, fast bowlers might once again play a decisive role today.