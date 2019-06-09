Kohli asks India supporters to applaud Smith

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: India’s captain Virat Kohli has asked the supporters of his country to applaud Australian batsman Steven Smith, who was stuck into 49.
The India fans were started getting stuck into Smith’s 49 when Kohli asked them to applaud the Australian batsman.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appriciated Kohli's gesture in its tweet:
When India fans started getting stuck into
@stevesmith49
, here's how #ViratKohli
responded to them. And here's the reaction from the Australian! Absolute class! #SpiritOfCricket
