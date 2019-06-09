Kohli asks India supporters to applaud Smith

LONDON: India’s captain Virat Kohli has asked the supporters of his country to applaud Australian batsman Steven Smith, who was stuck into 49.

The India fans were started getting stuck into Smith’s 49 when Kohli asked them to applaud the Australian batsman.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appriciated Kohli's gesture in its tweet:



When India fans started getting stuck into

@stevesmith49

, here's how #ViratKohli

responded to them. And here's the reaction from the Australian! Absolute class! #SpiritOfCricket



