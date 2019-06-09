Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey dress their best as Sonam Kapoor turns 34

Bollywood’s glam girl Sonam Kapoor is in a festive mood as she celebrates her 34th birthday in Mumbai alongside her B-Town buddies and industry bigwigs on Sunday.

The star-studded birthday celebration saw numerous of Bollywood’s luminaries step out in their best looks with some donning casual ensembles to others radiating in glitzy outfits.

The Khoobsurat star’s cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor caught the attention of the paparazzi as they entered the bash along with newbie Ananya Pandey rocking a simple yet classy look with white shorts and top with a pink blazer.

Amongst the luminaries, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Shanaya Kapoor also attended the actor’s 34th birthday party.

The birthday girl looked like a vision as she flaunted her metallic, skirt paired with a white blouse and a dazzling necklace.





