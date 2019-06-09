Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of Bangladesh match after dislocating finger

Sri Lanka pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep’s chances of partaking in the remaining ICC World Cup matches look grim after he sustained injuries on his bowling hand.

The bowler who has now been ruled out of the team’s clash with Bangladesh on Tuesday, dislocated his finger on his bowling hand while practicing in the nets as he bowled to middle order batsman, Kusal Perera as he put his right hand up to shield his face.

Pradeep was soon after, rushed to the hospital where his dislocated finger along with a few other cuts on the hand were attended to.

As per ICC, the 32-year-old is expected to recover within a week.

Team manager Asantha De Mel stated: “Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the cut on his finger was closed with stitches. He was also administered with antibiotics.”

“Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury,” Mel added.

Pradeep’s injury vexes Sri Lanka’s stars even more as the team has managed to bag a single win in the three matches played thus far, one of which had been a wash out against Pakistan.